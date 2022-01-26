Hilary Duff Gives Daughter Mae a Cynthia from Rugrats-Inspired Hairstyle: 'That Cut Was Savage'

It's Cynthia!

On Tuesday, Hilary Duff compared her 10-month-old daughter Mae James' latest look to that of the famous doll owned by Angelica Pickles on Rugrats. The actress shared side-by-side shots of the pair's similar styles on Instagram.

On the left side of the image is a screenshot of Cynthia from the Nickelodeon cartoon series. On the right, Duff, 34, shared a photo of her daughter sporting three pigtails — one on each side of her head and at her crown.

"Long live Angelica's doll Cynthia .. that cut was savage. Angelica, you and your doll always scared me buuut you WERE queen 🙌🏼," the How I Met Your Father star captioned the post.

Duff and husband Matthew Koma welcomed Mae into the world in March 2021. The couple also shares daughter Banks Violet, 3, in addition to Duff's son Luca Cruz, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

In December, fans were convinced that Duff and Koma were expecting a fourth child after posting a joke about flying on the same airplane as Third Eye Blind's Stephan Jenkins, writing, "Leaving for a little bit …. The 3 of us☺️" alongside a photo of herself and her husband with Jenkins in the background.

After several followers assumed the photo was hinting at another baby, Koma wrote, "She's talking about @stephanjenkins sitting behind us you baby crazies" in the comment section.

HILARY DUFF Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma | Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Duff did joke about "baby number 4" in September, however, after Koma honored her in a special Instagram post shared shortly after Duff began her work on HIMYF.

"One of my favorite pictures of wifey somewhere between supremely fulfilled, exhausted , and why the f--- are you taking my photo. She started her new show this week and it's so rad watching her kick into that mode," Koma wrote, in part, at the time.

"It's easy to forget when she's nailing it as a mama bear, wife, family psychologist and chicken lady, that she was first an absolute ace at what she was born to do," he continued. "A really f------ cool magic trick. This show is gonna be epic."