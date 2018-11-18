Hilary Duff Jokes Newborn Daughter Banks Needs to ‘Try Harder’ in Fun Family Photo

Looks like Hilary Duff’s three-week-old daughter didn’t get the “act silly” memo!

On Saturday, the mother of two shared a sweet photo that showed her family of four having a little fun with their poses.

In the image, as Duff and her son Luca Cruz, 6, stick out their tongues, the actress’ boyfriend Matthew Koma shows off his new pink hair.

Meanwhile, the couple’s daughter Banks Violet, who was born on Oct. 25, appears to be quietly resting in her parents’ arms.

“Banks … you gotta try harder,” the Younger star hilariously captioned the image.

Earlier this month, Duff also revealed that after her daughter’s birth, she treated herself to a super “delicious” smoothie, that was made from her daughter’s placenta.

“It was the most delightful smoothie I’ve ever had,” she said during an appearance on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast. “I haven’t had a smoothie that delightful since I was 10. It was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious.”

Although Duff was initially hesitant to eat the placenta — “I was a little wigged out, to be honest with you” — she explained that she was convinced to try it because of theories claiming it would prevent postpartum depression and stop the post-birth bleeding.

Duff and her boyfriend welcomed their first child together on Oct. 25. The actress had an at-home, “natural, drug-free,” water birth and said she was in labor for quite a while before her daughter arrived after “like, five pushes.”

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Duff wrote on Oct. 29 along with a portrait of herself cradling their baby girl with Koma, 31.

The proud new dad also shared the exciting news, writing, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”