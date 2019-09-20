Hilary Duff Opens Up About Feeling Mom Guilt as She Battles 'Very Contagious' Strep Throat

Hilary Duff may be fighting off a bad illness, but her children still remain her top priority.

The actress, who recently announced she would be returning to star in the Lizzie McGuire reboot, opened up on her Instagram Stories on Friday about how she was battling a “very contagious” case of strep throat.

Though Duff, 31, said she felt terrible, she said her mom guilt was making her feel even worse because she is currently unable to spend time with her kids — son Luca Cruz, 7, and daughter Banks Violet, 10 months — as she recovers from the illness.

“I’m super sick — I think I have strep throat — and I’m in bed… I’m getting an IV to hopefully feel better,” Duff explained, before asking her followers, “As a parent, why does it feel so horrible to be sick? Like, the guilt of being in bed.”

“There’s obviously times when I’ve had to be with my kids all day long, sick and feeling horrible, with no help,” the mother of two continued. “But today, I have help and I should be resting and the guilt is crazy.”

“My head is spinning, and I feel like I should be doing a million things and being with my kids every minute when really I’m very contagious,” she added. “It’s just the hard part of being a parent. It sucks.”

Since she is unable to do anything or go anywhere, Duff said she was using her time in bed wisely — to prepare for the upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot!

“I’m going to take this opportunity to watch Lizzie McGuire, like, start to finish,” she shared. “I’m going to do all my research and get it all fresh in my mind.”

The actress also revealed how she did a walk-through of the Disney+ show’s new stage on Thursday, where her excitement for the project really set in.

“It was so exciting to imagine all the sets being built in a month’s time and that world just starting to be created,” Duff said. “It’s really exciting and a total dream come true, and I’m glad I’m getting this sickness out of the way, so hopefully when we start filming I’ll be in fighting form.”

Disney announced the big news at the D23 Expo convention on Aug. 23, with a surprise appearance from Duff.

Prior to taking the stage, the actress revealed that Lizzie McGuire would be rebooted in a video on her Instagram Stories.

“I am beyond excited. Honestly, I’ve thought about what I would say for quite a few days now, and I don’t really have words,” Duff said in the clip. “It’s crazy, I’ve really missed her.”

“I think now is a great time for her to come back in her 30s. She’s everybody’s best friend and I can’t wait to go on this next chapter with her and I hope everyone is as excited as I am!” she added.

The original series, which ran from 2001 to 2004 and was created by Terri Minsky, followed 13-year-old Lizzie, who dreamt of being popular in school, as her animated alter ego represented her true feelings.

The show was later made into a 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, where Lizzie went on a trip of a lifetime to Rome, Italy, following her 8th-grade graduation and got mistaken for an international pop star.

Despite playing Lizzie for multiple years, Duff recently told PEOPLE that she was nervous about revisiting the beloved character and getting back into her headspace.

“I’m not gonna lie: I’m a little intimidated,” she admitted. “I’m like, ‘Where is she in there?’ She is in there; she is me. When I was 13, it was such a big part of me … I just have to tap into that and be very authentic to that.”

“Our lives are very different — she’s not a mother, I am already a mother — but I think that’s what’s exciting, to step into someone else’s world whose a little bit different than your own, but I can’t wait,” Duff explained.

“I can’t wait for her adventures, for her heartbreak, to see her goals and what she’s done,” she added.