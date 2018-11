As a parent of two, Hilary Duff — who welcomed daughter Banks Violet on Oct. 25 and is also mom to son Luca Cruz, 6½ — is always prepared.

Now, she shares with PEOPLE a few of her favorite products, starting with one of the items she turns to as she breastfeeds her new bundle of joy.

“Every nursing mama needs this for sure!” says Duff, 31.

Buy It! Motherlove Nipple Cream, $11; amazon.com