Hilary Duff Fans Are Convinced She Revealed She's Pregnant on Instagram – Matthew Koma Responds

Hilary Duff shared a new Instagram post that has some fans convinced she's expecting her fourth child

Hilary Duff's fans think she just hinted that she's pregnant with her fourth child.

The How I Met Your Father star, who shares daughters Banks Violet, 3, and Mae James, 8 months, with husband Matthew Koma, 34, and son Luca Cruz, 9, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, posted a snap of her and her husband on Instagram Monday.

In the photo, she and the singer-songwriter are sitting on a plane wearing face masks. Koma stares down Duff while her eyes remain closed.

"Leaving for a little bit …. The 3 of us☺️," Duff wrote in the caption. While she tagged Third Eye Blind's Stephan Jenkins, who is seen a few rows behind the couple, some fans were convinced she was hinting that she's pregnant.

"The three of you? Are you pregnant? 😍" one fan commented as another wrote "Whaaaaat??? Is this your subtle way to announce you're pregnant!? Girrrrrl congrats!"

Koma commented on his wife's post to address the baby speculation.

"She's talking about @stephanjenkins sitting behind us you baby crazies," he wrote.

Koma also chimed in on his own Instagram page with a photo of him kissing Duff on the cheek as she smiles with her eyes closed.

"just the three of us (stephan's version)," he captioned the snap, letting fans know "It's just a Joke" in the location.

In September, Duff joked that a loving tribute Koma shared on Instagram was "bound to get him baby number 4."

Koma shared what he called his "favorite" photo of Duff holding Mae James, who was 5 months at the time.

"One of my favorite pictures of wifey somewhere between supremely fulfilled, exhausted , and why the f--- are you taking my photo," Koma wrote. "She started her new show this week and it's so rad watching her kick into that mode," he continued, referencing Duff's upcoming role on How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of the hit CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

"It's easy to forget when she's nailing it as a mama bear, wife, family psychologist and chicken lady, that she was first an absolute ace at what she was born to do," he added. "A really f------ cool magic trick. This show is gonna be epic."

"Also, to keep her grounded - her subway order below," he added, listing "White bread. Turkey. Mayo. Lettuce. Pickle. Olive. Salt pepper. White cheese. Oil and vinegar. Tomato. Not toasted."

Duff seemed to be all for the tribute and joked in the comments, "Oh you're gunna get it. This is bound to get him baby number 4 and subway night 3 tonight."