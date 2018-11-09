Hilary Duff Reveals She Drank Her Placenta in a Smoothie After Giving Birth: It Was 'Delightful'

Hilary Duff says she recently enjoyed one of the best smoothies in her life — but it wasn’t your typical blended beverage.

While appearing on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast (released Thursday but recorded 10 days after the arrival of her second child, daughter Banks Violet) the actress, 31, revealed that she drank her placenta in a smoothie and it was “delicious.”

“It was the most delightful smoothie I’ve ever had,” she said. “I haven’t had a smoothie that delightful since I was ten. It was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious.”

Although Duff was initially hesitant to eat the placenta — “I was a little wigged out, to be honest with you,” the actress said — she explained that the theories claiming it would prevent post-partum depression and stop the post-birth bleeding were enough to convince her to try it.

Since drinking her placenta for the first time, Duff explained that she’s been feeling great and has been consuming the rest of it in ice cube form to avoid taking pills. “I heard something weird about pills,” she said. “I heard placenta burps are not ideal.”

As for Duff’s 6-year-old son Luca Cruz, she said he was interested at first, but after learning that her temporary organ was in the freezer, he told her “I wish I hadn’t have asked.”

“It does look really gross,” Duff agreed with her son.

Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed their first child together on Oct. 25. The actress had an at-home, “natural, drug-free,” water birth and said she was in labor for quite a while before her daughter arrived after “like, five pushes.”

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Duff wrote on Oct. 29 along with a portrait of herself cradling their baby girl with Koma, 31.

The proud new dad also shared the exciting news, writing, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

Duff is not the first celebrity mom to reveal she has eaten her placenta after giving birth.

Nikki Reed, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Katherine Heigl and Ryan Lochte’s wife Kayla Rae Reid who encapsulated theirs, Khloé Kardashian shared plans to consume hers.

However, according to Dr. Sara Swift, an OB-GYN in Green Bay, Wisconsin, placenta eating “gets a big fat no from me,” she told PEOPLE.

“There is no proven scientific evidence that placentophagy is beneficial — no increase in breast milk production, as it can actually have the opposite effect, and no benefit in mood, etc. — all the benefits are thought to be placebo effects,” she said.