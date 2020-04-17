Hilary Duff's Company Is Donating Baby Products to Help Parents During Coronavirus Crisis

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty

Hilary Duff is sending love — and diapers! — to parents in need.

The singer and Younger actress, 32, announced Thursday night that her company Happy Little Camper would be donating baby products to nonprofit Baby2Baby to help moms and dads during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Supplies are wiped out and we know there is a huge need right now! I decided to donate all readily available @happylittlecamperbaby products to @baby2baby and their national network members, @helpingmamas and @babiesneedbottoms!” she captioned a video of herself announcing the initiative.

The mother of two thanked her followers for their support in the clip and shared that she and her Happy Little Camper team were working to “produce product as fast as possible, get them on the ships, get them over here, so we can be a part of helping this problem.”

“We’re working overtime to provide basic essentials to families impacted by COVID-19. We will continue to donate and make whatever difference we can! Try your best to stay sane and safe. Love to all tonight ♥️,” Duff added in her caption.

Duff is the latest celebrity mom to step up and leverage the business side of her career to help parents in need affected by COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Jessica Alba revealed that the Honest Company — which she co-founded — had made a sizable donation of “3 million diapers, 20,000 wipes, 20,000 personal care products” because many “families who are out of work” are having “to choose between diapers and a meal and they shouldn’t have to.”

Honest is one company that is still serving customers because, as the actress and mother of three explained, it’s “an essential business.”

“I’ve gotten a lot of people reaching out to me on Instagram thanking me because where their diapers and wipes and shampoo and hand sanitizer is gone at the stores, they can go to our website and they’re getting subscriptions of our products, our cleaning products, everything,” said Alba, 38. “And we have a very rigorous way that we deliver to people and make sure that the workers are safe.”

Duff, meanwhile, recently opened up about how she is passing on lessons about sustainability to daughter Banks Violet, 17 months, and son Luca Cruz, 8 — and Luca is already catching on pretty well.

“We’re explaining to Luca why we do all this, and he’s getting more involved,” the Lizzie McGuire alum, a co-owner and the chief brand officer of Happy Little Camper, told Parents magazine for their “Mother Earth Issue” out this month. “And honestly, he gets a little heartbroken. It’s sad.”

Duff and husband Matthew Koma are remaining diligent at home, and leading by example. “At first, washing and prepping one more thing seems impossible, but it only takes a little extra time, and makes a difference,” she said of leveraging reusable bags and glass containers as opposed to plastic for leftovers and snacks.

“At first, saving the environment sounds scary and overwhelming, but as we implement new rules, it becomes easier and easier,” Duff added of their household initiative.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.