Was Hilary Duff Wrong to Kiss Her Dog While Pregnant? An OB Weighs In

Last week, pregnant Hilary Duff caught a bit of flak from Instagram commenters when she shared a video of herself smooching pooch Izzy on Instagram.

“If you don’t like dog kisses DONT watch this video! Also leave mean comments in your head TY,” the mom-to-be captioned the footage.

While many were supportive of the actress, a few cautioned against the pooch PDA during pregnancy, with one even saying, “I almost lost my newborn daughter to sepsis thanks to doggy kisses.”

So was Duff’s puppy pucker a no-no?

According to Dr. Sara Swift, an OB-GYN in Green Bay, Wisconsin, “dog kisses really shouldn’t pose a huge problem,” she explains. “But cat litter boxes and rodent cages are a big no-no due to toxoplasmosis and lymphocytic choriomeningitis, respectively.”

Though hanging with dogs can pose a slight risk during pregnancy, it’s more about their size. “The biggest concern with dogs is that they can jump and push you over, however this is not a big issue with most dogs,” Swift explains.

However, dogs’ mouths do carry many types of bacteria, so in general, “no one should really make out with a dog … pregnant or not,” Swift adds.