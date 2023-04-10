Hilary Duff Shares Toddler Daughter Mae's Easter Bunny Meltdown in Hilarious, Relatable Photo

Some kids don't take to the Easter bunny, and Hilary Duff's was one of them

Published on April 10, 2023 03:48 PM
Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma, daughter Mae. Photo: Matthew Koma/instagram, Hilary Duff/instagram

Hilary Duff is getting real about what family Easters can look like.

Both the How I Met Your Father actress, 35, and husband Matthew Koma shared a hilarious photo on Instagram Sunday showing their younger daughter, Mae, 2, crying and mid-scream as she reached toward the camera, scooted to the opposite side of a bench from the Easter Bunny.

In addition to the relatable toddler moment, Duff also shared a family photo with the couple and older daughter, Banks Violet, 4. The actress is also mom to son Luca Cruz, 11, whom she shares with ex Mike Comrie.

All was much calmer in the family photo, where Mae sat on Mom's lap while Banks was on Dad's, with Koma, 35, leaning his head on the Easter bunny.

"🌸🐰🐣😹," Duff captioned her shots, while Koma simply wrote, "easter sunday '23."

Duff wrote a sweet tribute to her youngest on Instagram in honor of her birthday late last month.

"Happy 2 wild hearted Mae Mae - thanks for making us a too big family! You are bold, confident , funny and know exactly what you want! You are quick to pick up anything and a clever little one," the proud mom wrote.

"You smell like fresas and shake your booty through most of the day. Your circle of friends might be bigger than mine and in the last month you've turned into a real chatty Cathy doll 😂," she continued. "We love you major little bit 🐻💞HBD to youuuuuuuuu ( you also made us sing HBD at least 32 times today)."

Appearing on an episode of Dear Media's Good Guys podcast with Josh Peck and Ben Soffer earlier this month, Duff opened up about how she "always wanted to be a young parent."

"It was hard cause I didn't have any friends that were having kids yet. But I just like figured it out and loved it. I love being a mom so much," she said.

Noting that it "was young, for sure," Duff added, "I wouldn't change it at all."

