Hilary Duff's little girl was in her element seeing Harry Styles in celebration of her fourth birthday.

Over the weekend, the How I Met Your Father actress, 35, shared an adorable video of her and husband Matthew Koma taking their daughter Banks Violet to a concert for her special day.

"I'm so excited to go to Harry Styles right now," Banks declared in a clip on Duff's Instagram Story Sunday. "Are we going to Harry Styles?"

On Tuesday, Koma shared an Instagram post celebrating Banks that showed her in pure awe as she watched Styles perform that night.

"Harry 4th Birthday Banks Bair. May you always sing with the most engaged and concerned look on your face," Koma wrote. "Love you more than you'll grow up to love Dawes."

The rocker dad later shared more photos of his little girl on his Instagram Story. In one photo of Banks making a silly face as she wore a black beanie, rose-printed white pants, and a white t-shirt, Koma wrote, "Thank you for the best 4 years of my life," tagging Duff in the post.

Duff and Koma are also parents to daughter Mae James, 19 months. The Lizzie McGuire alum is also mom to son Luca Cruz, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

In August, Duff opened up about some working mom guilt when she found herself stuck on set with Mae was home with hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD). The highly contagious virus presents as sores in the mouth and rashes on the hands and feet.

"None of my other kids have ever had hand, foot, mouth, so I've never seen it before and that looks awful," she shared, adding, "and I haven't been able to be with her all day because I'm at work."

"I love my job so much but this is just a little shoutout to working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don't feel natural, and it kind of goes against everything in your body to not be with them in times like that."

Duff said she was feeling sorry for herself before praising other parents for doing their best. "You're doing a good job, just like I know I'm doing a good job in working hard for my family."