Hilary Duff Shows Off Daughter Banks' 'Cozy N.Y.C. Nursery': 'Sweet Little Home Away from Home'

Hilary Duff‘s baby girl is living her best life in the Big Apple.

The 31-year-old actress and singer raved about her 5-month-old daughter Banks Violet‘s New York City nursery on Instagram this week, sharing a snapshot of the infant lying on a polka-dot rug in the middle of her room.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Surrounding Banks are a number of sweet touches to accompany her natural-wood-style crib and dresser, like a plush bunny, colorful pom-pom banner and gray swivel glider.

Duff shouted out the company who helped make Banks’ east-coast sleep space a reality, writing in her photo’s caption, “B’s cozy nyc nursery … @aldeahome had everything on my list to make this sweet little home away from home just perfect🎀”

Hilary Duff's N.Y.C. nursery for daughter Banks Hilary Duff/Instagram. Inset: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“I love you guys and could spend hours in your store,” added The Haunting of Sharon Tate star.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Inside David Giuntoli and Elizabeth Tulloch’s “Girly But Not Over-the-Top” Nursery for Daughter

According to Aldea Home & Baby‘s website, the San Francisco-based company headed by CEO and founder Johanna Bialkin offers a one-of-a-kind “Concierge Program” that works with parents “based on your needs and can tailor products selected to your ideal room.” (Bonus: They also ship nationwide!)

Duff paid a visit to Aldea’s Los Angeles location ahead of Banks’ Oct. 25 arrival, and the company shouted out the actress six days after her daughter’s birth with a photograph of her at the store.

“What a treat it was to have the beautiful Hilary Duff at our new LA store a couple weeks ago!” the caption read. “What a glowing momma-to-be! Many Congratulations to you, @hilaryduff on the birth of your daughter, Banks Violet. We’d love to see you again and meet Banks!”

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Jana Kramer’s “Sweet” Monogram-Filled Nursery for Son Jace: “I Love His Name Everywhere”



On Tuesday, Duff shared a tearjerker video of the moments directly following Banks’ arrival, which showed the newborn reaching up toward her mom’s neck as the Lizzie McGuire alum cuddled her in a birthing tub, with boyfriend Matthew Koma at her shoulder.

“I’ve been wondering for a long time if I would ever share this video as it is extremely personal … it was so absolutely lovely and rewarding (and shocking) that after giving birth to my baby girl we hugged … for the first time,” she wrote in the caption. “In my mind I like to believe that she was saying good job mom. Go team go. We did it. Together.”

“Matt provided such a safe calm strength, my mommy and sissy were there to cheer me on, and of course my birth angels to make sure all was well and big brother (downstairs deep in legos),” Duff continued, shouting out her son Luca Cruz, 7. “I cannot believe this day was only 5 months ago!! It seems like B has been here with us all along.”