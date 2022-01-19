The Younger star says her 3-year-old daughter loves her 2015 track "Sparks" and makes her mom play it while driving her to preschool

Hilary Duff Says Daughter Banks, 3, Makes Her Play Her Own Music in the Car: 'So Embarrassing'

Hilary Duff's daughter Banks Violet is her mom's biggest fan!

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the 34-year-old revealed that her 3-year-old daughter loves to listen to her mom's music — even if Duff doesn't want to.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I can't get away from it because someone exposed my 3-year-old to it," Duff says of her last album Breathe In. Breathe Out and specifically her hit track "Sparks". "We get in the car, and I have to listen to my own music because my daughter's screaming, 'I want 'parks, I want 'parks.' "

"I'm rolling up to her preschool, and every time I turn it way down she's like, 'Why do you turn it off? Why you turn it off?' Like, girl. I'm not rolling up to your preschool blasting my own s—t," she continues. "So embarrassing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with Banks, the How I Met Your Father star also shares daughter Mae James, 9 months, with husband Matthew Koma, 34, and son Luca Cruz, 9, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Last month, Duff fans were convinced that she was pregnant with her fourth child after she shared a seemingly cryptic post with Koma on Instagram.

In the photo, she and the singer-songwriter are sitting on a plane wearing face masks. Koma stares down Duff while her eyes remain closed. "Leaving for a little bit …. The 3 of us☺️," Duff wrote in the caption.

While she tagged Third Eye Blind's Stephan Jenkins, who is seen a few rows behind the couple, some fans thought she was hinting that she's pregnant.

"The three of you? Are you pregnant? 😍" one fan commented as another wrote "Whaaaaat??? Is this your subtle way to announce you're pregnant!? Girrrrrl congrats!"

Koma then commented on his wife's post to address the baby speculation. "She's talking about @stephanjenkins sitting behind us you baby crazies," he wrote.

He also chimed in on his own Instagram page with a photo of him kissing Duff on the cheek as she smiles with her eyes closed.