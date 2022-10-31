Hilary Duff's Daughter Banks Gets Harry Styles Pillow from Grandma for 4th Birthday: 'Best Present'

Hilary Duff's mom knows her granddaughter Banks too well!

Over the weekend, the Younger star's daughter Banks Violet celebrated her fourth birthday with a celebration at home, where she received the "best present" from her grandma: a Harry Styles pillow.

In a photo on Duff's Instagram Story, Banks is engrossed in her gift, playing with the sequin pillow that turns from a solid color to a photo of Styles with the brush of a hand. "My mother wins best Present!" Duff wrote.

Other pictures from the party show Banks posing in front of her balloons in a birthday crown as well as a picture of Matthew Koma, whom Duff deemed a "hot dad," bringing out a pink two-tiered birthday cake.

Duff, 35, later noted that she and Banks had two parties in one day as she shared a mirror selfie of her and Banks, who changed her outfit into a unicorn Halloween costume.

Duff has previously shown off Banks' love for the "Watermelon Sugar" singer as she and Koma recently took their daughter to Styles' concert. The How I Met Your Father actress recently shared an adorable video of her and Koma at the concert for Banks' birthday.

"I'm so excited to go to Harry Styles right now," Banks declared in a clip on Duff's Instagram Story. "Are we going to Harry Styles?"

Koma later shared an Instagram post celebrating Banks that showed her in pure awe as she watched Styles perform that night.

"Harry 4th Birthday Banks Bair. May you always sing with the most engaged and concerned look on your face," Koma wrote. "Love you more than you'll grow up to love Dawes."

The rocker dad later shared more photos of his little girl on his Instagram Story. In one photo of Banks making a silly face as she wore a black beanie, rose-printed white pants, and a white t-shirt, Koma wrote, "Thank you for the best 4 years of my life," tagging Duff in the post.

Duff and Koma are also parents to daughter Mae James, 19 months. The Lizzie McGuire alum is also mom to son Luca Cruz, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.