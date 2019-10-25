Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Never-Before-Seen Photos in Honor of Daughter Banks' First Birthday

Happy first birthday, baby Banks!

To commemorate her younger child’s milestone, Hilary Duff shared an adorable montage to Instagram including some of the sweetest — and silliest — moments with Banks Violet over the past year.

The slideshow, put to the tune of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely,” is full of never-before-seen shots of the now 1-year-old, Duff, the actress’ fiancé, Matthew Koma and her 7-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage with Mike Comrie.

“Banks 🐻 what a year,” Duff, 32, began the heartfelt caption on the video. “You made mommy a mommy again, you made daddy a daddy (the absolute best) you made bruvah a brother (the absolute best) you are spirited and funny and brave and edible and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and made our family the four pack that we are!”

She sweetly continued, “Happy birthday beautiful…you get all the birthday cake today!”

Image zoom Hilary Duff's daughter Banks Violet

Image zoom Hilary Duff and daughter Banks Hilary Duff/Instagram

Duff made sure to include a wide range of photos in the slideshow, from Banks’ birth to her playtime, bath time and bedtime.

In one picture, Duff is seen giving Banks a bath in the kitchen sink, flashing a smile for the adorable photo-op.

Another heartwarming photo shows the mom of two cradling Banks as the two take a rest.

Koma, 32, is also featured in the montage. Banks and Koma shared some selfie time in one picture, both looking into each other’s eyes.

Image zoom Matthew Koma and daughter Banks Hilary Duff/Instagram

Image zoom Hilary Duff, son Luca and daughter Banks Hilary Duff/Instagram

Duff also captured the moment when she and her kids took a family visit to the Statue of Liberty.

In another picture, Luca is seen as the star big brother as he carries Banks down the street.

Other snapshots in the slideshow include the moments right after Banks was born, full family photos and funny mealtime moments.

Image zoom Hilary Duff's son Luca and daughter Banks Hilary Duff/Instagram

Image zoom Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma and daughter Banks Hilary Duff/Instagram

Duff and her fiancé welcomed Banks in a home birth in October of last year before getting engaged this past May.

Despite its challenges, Duff admitted of home birth that she “would totally do it again” and had a wonderful, supportive team by her side that included Koma, Luca, the family dogs, and Duff’s mom and sister Haylie Duff.

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Duff wrote in an Instagram post following her little girl’s birth.