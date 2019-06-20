Hilary Duff’s Daughter Banks, 7 Months, Goes for a Dip in Dog’s Water Bowl: She 'Loves Germs'

Baby Banks is too cute!

On Wednesday, Hilary Duff shared hilarious new clips of her 7-month-old daughter with fiancé Matthew Koma, exploring their house — including her mom’s green juice and their dog’s water bowl.

The Younger star, 31, shared the videos to her Instagram Story. In one of the first clips, Duff films Banks crawling around outside, wearing a big, black bow in her hair. The baby girl crawls towards Duff’s drink as the mom says, “What do you see? You see my green juice!”

Banks then sticks her hand directly into the liquid, causing Duff to say with a laugh, “You just put your hand in dirt and now you just put your dirt hand in my green juice!”

Image zoom Hilary Duff Instagram

Image zoom Hilary Duff Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

But the fun didn’t stop there. In subsequent clips, Duff showed Banks happily splashing around in their dog’s water bowl.

“Second babies love germs,” the mother of two, who also shares 7-year-old son Luca Cruz with ex Mike Comrie, captioned one of the videos.

RELATED: Hilary Duff Spends Cozy Memorial Day in Matching Onesies with Her Family

Image zoom Banks (inset: Hilary Duff) Hilary Duff Instagram

Image zoom Hilary Duff Instagram

Image zoom Hilary Duff Instagram

Duff is no stranger to sharing adorable photos and videos of Banks to social media. In a recent snap, the mom posted a photo of her daughter wearing a rainbow tank top and captioned the pic, “Summer bod.”

Over Memorial Day weekend, the star shared a cozy snap of her family dressed up in matching pajamas. Duff and Banks wore unicorn onesies, while the boys — Koma and Luca — sported dinosaur onesies.

Using emojis, Duff captioned the photo, “2 dinosaurs + 2 unicorns = tornado.”

RELATED: Hilary Duff Opens Up About Deciding to Stop Breastfeeding After 6 Months: ‘I Was Going to Break’

Duff gave birth to daughter Banks at home in a water birth, revealing on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast in November, that she was in labor “for a really long time” before it was time to start pushing.

Once she got to the pushing experience, things went much more quickly. “It was, like, five pushes,” said the Lizzie McGuire alum, but, “that part didn’t hurt as bad as I thought it was going to.”

“This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!” the actress gushed on Instagram after Banks was born in October. “She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”