Hilary Duff Jokingly Reveals 2-Month-Old Daughter Banks 'Already Learned That Boys Have Cooties'

Hilary Duff‘s daughter is too cute!

On Friday, the Younger actress, 31, posted an adorable photo of her son Luca Cruz and Banks Violet spending some quality time together. In the photo, Luca, 6, leans in and lovingly kisses his 2-month-old sister on the cheek, but Banks seemingly was not having any of her big brother’s affections.

Instead, Duff’s baby girl — whom she welcomed on Oct. 25 with boyfriend Matthew Koma — appears to be making a face with her eyes closed.

“Banks has already learned that boys have cooties,” the mother of two jokingly captioned the sweet black-and-white photo.

Though Banks doesn’t seem to be loving attention from her brother in this photo, the two have been inseparable since she was born.

On Nov. 22, Duff shared a sweet photo of her two children snuggling in an intimate moment at home. “4 weeks since our special gift arrived! These two are my greatest joy. #gratefulEVERYDAY,” she captioned the image of the siblings.

Weeks earlier, the Younger star shared a sweet photo that showed her family of four having a little fun with their poses. In the shot, as Duff and her son Luca stick out their tongues, Koma shows off his new pink hair.

Meanwhile, the couple’s first daughter together appears to be quietly resting in her parents’ arms. “Banks … you gotta try harder,” the actress hilariously captioned the image.

Duff and her boyfriend welcomed their first child together at the end of October. The actress had an at-home, “natural, drug-free,” water birth and said she was in labor for quite a while before her daughter arrived after “like, five pushes.”

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Duff wrote on Oct. 29 along with a portrait of herself cradling their baby girl with Koma.

The proud new dad also shared the exciting news, writing, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”