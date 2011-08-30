Look for Less: Hilary Duff's Casual Chic
Hilary Duff looks amazing in her Crystal Jin sweater and Balenciaga bag. Check her out, plus our look for less.
|
She may be only showing a little, but we’re already swooning over Hilary Duff‘s mom-to-be style.
While running errands in Los Angeles on Aug. 25, the expectant actress strut her stuff in a chic neutral ensemble.
She paired Crystal Jin‘s sandstone Pleated Shoulder Cardigan ($380) with a burgundy top and cream jeans.
To round things out, she added a rose Balenciaga City bag ($1,445), gold bangles and reddish brown booties.
Love Hilary’s casual polish? You’re in luck! We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $70!
Sweater
Wrap up your growing curves in Apt. 9‘s Open-Front Cocoon Cardigan ($30.80). Made with a soft rayon/spandex mix, it’s super cozy.
Top
We just love Topshop‘s Maternity Scoop Neck Tunic ($28). Not only will the rich color play up your pregnancy glow, but you can wear it as a top or a dress.
Bangles
A great way to accessorize your bump is with stylish, affordable jewelry. To take your simple outfits from plain to wow-worthy, we suggest ASOS‘s Wide Set of Bangles ($18.30) for a touch of tribal chic.
Bag
Who says soft pink can’t make a statement? Make one with Big Buddha‘s quilted Maddy handbag ($66.36). Even better: It’s so roomy it can double as a diaper bag when baby arrives.
Pants
Balance out your burgeoning belly with a pair of slightly flared jeans like Motherhood Maternity‘s Twill Signature Pocket Boot Pants ($40), which also come in gray, black and taupe.
Shoes
Give yourself a lift with Nine West‘s sleek Lineup Booties ($55). They’re such a steal, you might as well snap them up in the four other colors (dark brown, black, black suede, taupe suede) available.