Look for Less: Hilary Duff's Casual Chic

Hilary Duff looks amazing in her Crystal Jin sweater and Balenciaga bag. Check her out, plus our look for less.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 02:17 PM
She may be only showing a little, but we’re already swooning over Hilary Duff‘s mom-to-be style.

While running errands in Los Angeles on Aug. 25, the expectant actress strut her stuff in a chic neutral ensemble.

She paired Crystal Jin‘s sandstone Pleated Shoulder Cardigan ($380) with a burgundy top and cream jeans.

To round things out, she added a rose Balenciaga City bag ($1,445), gold bangles and reddish brown booties.

Love Hilary’s casual polish? You’re in luck! We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $70!

Sweater

Wrap up your growing curves in Apt. 9‘s Open-Front Cocoon Cardigan ($30.80). Made with a soft rayon/spandex mix, it’s super cozy.

Top

We just love Topshop‘s Maternity Scoop Neck Tunic ($28). Not only will the rich color play up your pregnancy glow, but you can wear it as a top or a dress.

Bangles

A great way to accessorize your bump is with stylish, affordable jewelry. To take your simple outfits from plain to wow-worthy, we suggest ASOS‘s Wide Set of Bangles ($18.30) for a touch of tribal chic.

Bag

Who says soft pink can’t make a statement? Make one with Big Buddha‘s quilted Maddy handbag ($66.36). Even better: It’s so roomy it can double as a diaper bag when baby arrives.

Pants

Balance out your burgeoning belly with a pair of slightly flared jeans like Motherhood Maternity‘s Twill Signature Pocket Boot Pants ($40), which also come in gray, black and taupe.

Shoes

Give yourself a lift with Nine West‘s sleek Lineup Booties ($55). They’re such a steal, you might as well snap them up in the four other colors (dark brown, black, black suede, taupe suede) available.

