Hilary Duff looks amazing in her Crystal Jin sweater and Balenciaga bag. Check her out, plus our look for less.

Look for Less: Hilary Duff's Casual Chic

She may be only showing a little, but we’re already swooning over Hilary Duff‘s mom-to-be style.

While running errands in Los Angeles on Aug. 25, the expectant actress strut her stuff in a chic neutral ensemble.

She paired Crystal Jin‘s sandstone Pleated Shoulder Cardigan ($380) with a burgundy top and cream jeans.

To round things out, she added a rose Balenciaga City bag ($1,445), gold bangles and reddish brown booties.

Love Hilary’s casual polish? You’re in luck! We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $70!



Sweater

Wrap up your growing curves in Apt. 9‘s Open-Front Cocoon Cardigan ($30.80). Made with a soft rayon/spandex mix, it’s super cozy.

Top

We just love Topshop‘s Maternity Scoop Neck Tunic ($28). Not only will the rich color play up your pregnancy glow, but you can wear it as a top or a dress.

Bangles

A great way to accessorize your bump is with stylish, affordable jewelry. To take your simple outfits from plain to wow-worthy, we suggest ASOS‘s Wide Set of Bangles ($18.30) for a touch of tribal chic.

Bag

Who says soft pink can’t make a statement? Make one with Big Buddha‘s quilted Maddy handbag ($66.36). Even better: It’s so roomy it can double as a diaper bag when baby arrives.

Pants

Balance out your burgeoning belly with a pair of slightly flared jeans like Motherhood Maternity‘s Twill Signature Pocket Boot Pants ($40), which also come in gray, black and taupe.

Shoes