Hilary Duff Opens Up About Confronting Photographer at Son’s Game: ‘I’m Gonna Protect My Kids’

Hilary Duff will do whatever she can to protect her children’s privacy.

The Younger star opened up about the story behind a recent confrontation with a member of the paparazzi, which took place at her 7½-year-old son Luca Cruz’s soccer game last weekend.

“You know, I have days where I’m fed up with it and days where I can ignore it,” Duff said during Friday’s episode of The Talk, adding that “a lot of times [the paparazzi] are very respectful with me.”

“I never condone it, but there are laws that say they can do that,” she added.

Explaining what led her to confront the photographer, which she documented on Instagram, Duff said that at first she assumed the man, who was standing “closer than any of the parents were sitting,” was somebody’s family member. However, once other parents began asking who he was, she sprung into action.

“I feel like since I bring the paparazzi there, it’s my responsibility to be like, ‘Hey, give space,’ or ‘Back off, you got some shots. Leave,’ ” she continued.

“This wasn’t cool with me and that’s my opinion that it’s wrong. Whatever universe that I’m in I’m gonna protect my kids — and the other kids,” she added.

In Duff’s Instagram video, which has been viewed over 2 million times, the mother of two films her interaction with the photographer as she repeatedly asks him to leave as it’s making her, and the rest of the parents “feel very uncomfortable.”

“I’m asking you human-to-human as a mother, if you don’t know anyone here can you please stop taking pictures of our children playing,” she added. “They’re our children and we would like to protect them.”

“Go ‘practice’ your photography on ADULTS! Creep! Laws need to change!” Duff, who is also a mother to 15-month-old daughter Banks Violet, captioned the post. “This is stalking minors! Disgusting!”

In addition to receiving many supportive comments from her followers, several of her famous friends also backed her up.

“THIS IS INFURIATING,” wrote mother of two Busy Philipps. “This isn’t about his job or his ‘rights’. This is about his OWN perceived POWER over others. I imagine it’s the only time this pathetic person feels any power in his life. I know it’s illegal for an adult not with a child to be inside a playground- how is taking pictures of children without parental consent legal?!??”

Added Nikki Reed, who is mother to 2-year-old daughter Bodhi Soleil: “this is beyond unacceptable and I stand behind you with an army of Mothers who applaud you for refusing to back down in an instance where yet again, a paparazzi is stating his right to photograph minors.”

“Also, for anyone on here that wants to lean on the excuse that she is famous and shouldn’t have children if she doesn’t want them photographed can a) think about the ridiculousness of that statement and b) think about all of the other children who are also at this game, with a strange man photographing them as well without their parent’s consent,” she added. “I’m not one to jump in unless I feel real change needs to happen, so mamas let’s get loud, get laws changed, and protect our babies.”