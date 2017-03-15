"It feels really good to not be on someone else's schedule — besides Luca's," mom Hilary Duff tells Redbook of learning to let go of being slammed 24/7

Hilary Duff Is 'Cherishing the Now' with One Child: 'I'll Probably Get Some Evil Spawn' of Myself Next

Hilary Duff isn’t shutting the door on having more children, but for right now, she’s in a different phase of her life.

“I’ve gotten over the fact that I’m not going to have a baby that’s close in age with Luca,” the Younger star, 29, told Redbookabout her son, who turns 5 on Monday,for the magazine’s April cover story.

“It sucked when everyone would be like, ‘When are you having another?’ ” adds Duff, whose divorce from former NHL star Mike Comrie was finalized in 2016. “I’d be like, ‘Do you know what’s happening right now? I’m not having another.’ ”

“I’m cherishing the now,” she continues, joking, “Besides, watch: I’ll probably get some evil spawn of Hilary the next time around.”

Even with one child, though, the Lizzie McGuire alum has her work cut out for her in being a working parent. Like many moms, there’s one very poignant emotion she has trouble shaking.

“I always feel torn or guilty about something,” she admits. “I’m not working right now, and at first I stressed about that, like, ‘Oh, I shouldn’t stay still this long.’ ”

“And that’s ridiculous,” Duff continues. “I have a child; it’s totally fine to not be slammed all the time. It feels really good to not be on someone else’s schedule — besides Luca’s. I’m basically his chauffeur!”

The actress and singer was recently spotted spending Valentine’s Day in Costa Rica with new beau Matthew Koma — a trip both Duff and the musician, 29, shared sweet photos from.

But between alone time with Koma, Duff is still juggling co-parenting with Comrie, which is something she’s candid about the perks of. “Some of my friends tell me, “God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him,’ ” she says. “I’m divorced, and it sucks.”