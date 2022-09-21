Hilary Duff Celebrates Pregnant Mandy Moore Before She Welcomes Baby No. 2 — See the Photos!

Hilary Duff posted a handful of sweet snaps from a gathering for Mandy Moore, who announced in June she was pregnant with her second baby

By
Published on September 21, 2022 10:14 PM
Hilary Duff posts Mandy Moore baby shower pics
Photo: Hilary Duff/instagram

Hilary Duff is showering Mandy Moore with love.

The How I Met Your Father actress, 34, shared a handful of photos Wednesday from an intimate gathering held for Moore, who announced in June that she was expecting her second baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

"Sweet Mandy! Another boy lucky beyond to call you mama! Loved celebrating you and the new Goldsmith babe last week with delicious food and good company. Your smile is contagious and you were/(kinda always) glowing bright!" Duff wrote in the Instagram caption.

Hilary Duff posts Mandy Moore baby shower pics
Hilary Duff/instagram

The photos featured the mom-to-be, 38, in a floral dress, while Duff wore jeans and a brown silk button-down. One photo shows Duff and Moore in a tight embrace.

The This Is Us star commented on the post, writing: "Love you, Hil! Thanks for being there and being such an incredible example of the mama we all strive to be!! Xoxoxo ❤️."

Duff shares daughters Banks Violet, 3, and Mae James, 17 months, with husband Matthew Koma. She's also mom to son Luca Cruz, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Moore and Goldsmith, 37 — who also share son August "Gus" Harrison, 19 months — will soon be parents of two as they're expecting another baby boy in the coming weeks. Earlier this month, Moore told PEOPLE that Gus is "entirely unaware" that he's about to become a big brother.

"I say baby brother all the time and point to my stomach, and he'll say, 'Baby brother,' but he has no idea what's going on," she said with a laugh. "His level of awareness of the world is just starting to kick in which maybe is for the best because we won't have to deal with the innate jealousy that sometimes comes along with bringing a new sibling into the world."

"We'll figure out how to best introduce the two of them, but yeah, he has no idea what's about to hit him," she added.

Until her new baby boy arrives, Moore said she's been "really savoring" time with Gus. In June, Moore announced that she would be canceling the second half of her In Real Life tour to return home and focus on her pregnancy.

