Hilary Duff Celebrates Daughter Banks Violet Turning 1-Week-Old by Sharing Adorable Hiccup Video

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma‘s daughter is only a week old, but she’s already learning how annoying hiccups can be!

On Thursday, Duff shared an adorable close-up video of her newborn daughter Banks Violet to Instagram.

“little bean is a week old today! 🌈✨🌸🍓💖🦄🌼🌕⭐️ she really nails hiccups and sneezes ✔️” she captioned the sweet video.

As the Younger actress, 31, cradles Banks’ head in her hand, the baby looks around with her big blue eyes and deals with an annoying case of hiccups. But as if that wasn’t enough, Banks then gets a tickle in her nose and sneezes.

“Bless you, babe,” her dad says, as the parents giggle and whimper at how cute their daughter is.

Duff and her boyfriend welcomed their first child together on Oct. 25, according to the birth announcement posted to their respective Instagram accounts on Monday.

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Duff wrote along with a portrait of herself cradling their baby girl with Koma, 31.

The proud new dad also shared the exciting news, writing, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

Koma later shared another post to Instagram, this time holding his first child in his arms.

“She said she didn’t want a serious boyfriend lol,” he captioned the sweet black-and-white photo.

Duff is also a proud mama to 6½-year-old son Luca Cruz, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Five days after the actress welcomed her second child, she shared a selfie of her baby girl snuggled close to her chest. In the photo, Duff also showed off her lace-trimmed nursing bra, which has been worn by other well-known mamas including Jessica Biel.

Duff and Koma had kept fans updated on her pregnancy since announcing in June that they were expecting a “little princess.” The couple has been dating since early 2017.

Their new addition came just in time, as Duff had been preparing for her baby’s arrival and was ready for her pregnancy to be over.

“Yo … your hotel stay is up little girl,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Oct. 23.