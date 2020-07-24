Hilary Duff Calls Son Luca Her 'Sunshine Boy' as They Sport Masks Together

The star recently told PEOPLE that Luca has been "great about" wearing a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Hilary Duff and her son are safely spending the day soaking up the sunshine.

On Thursday, the Younger star posted a sweet selfie with her 8-year-old son, Luca, both sporting face masks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"A Sunny shine day with my sunshine boy," Duff wrote of her eldest child.

For the mother-son outing, the actress wore a floral patterned mask while Luca wore a solid blue face covering. Duff also accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses, hoop earrings and a chain necklace while her son donned a hat with a California patch.

"Two more years and he’s going to be taller than me 😩🌱 #luckyluke #luckymeeee," Duff teased of her son's growing height.

Earlier this week, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about her son's schooling situation amid the coronavirus crisis.

Duff said she and her family — which includes Luca, husband Matthew Koma and their daughter, Banks Violet, 20 months — are staying up to date with guidelines surrounding the pandemic from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and taking decisions for Luca's entry into third grade one step at a time.

"Luca goes to private school, and we're just waiting to see what happens," Duff, 32, told PEOPLE. "For his emotional well-being, I think it would be great if he could go back to school, but also it depends on what that looks like."

"If it's just strictly learning and no social interaction … I guess I would let him make the choice," she added. "If he was going and it was super sterile and it wasn't benefiting him [in a social way], I would be up for remote learning again."

In the meantime, Duff praised Luca for being "great about" wearing a face covering "from the beginning," telling PEOPLE her son "doesn't leave the house without remembering to get his mask out for the day."

"I have a basket by the front door and he’s just in the habit of grabbing one and going out, or even if he's playing in the front yard — we've had a few social-distanced [hangouts] with kids from his school," said the Younger star. "He has his mask looped around his ears and under his chin. It's so cute. I'm like, 'Aw, buddy.' "

"[And Banks] will wear one for, like, 15 minutes. And she's only 20 months, so that's pretty good," Duff continued. "If my 20-month-old daughter can do it for 15 minutes, adults can wear a mask for whatever errands they're doing that day or whoever you have to see. It's so important."