Hilary Duff Shares First Photo of Baby Mae James Bair: 'We Love You Beauty'

Hilary Duff subtly announced the arrival of her third child on Friday

Hilary Duff has revealed the name of her second child with her husband Matthew Koma.

After subtly announcing the arrival of her third child on Friday, the Younger actress, 33, shared some additional details about her bundle of joy — including the sex of the newborn.

"Mae James Bair - We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," she wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo from the newborn daughter's arrival on Wednesday. The photo appeared to show Duff at home in a tub surrounded by her family.

By her side was daughter Banks Violet, 2, who helped her mom hold the newborn, as Koma and Duff's 9-year-old son Luca Cruz looked on.

"Mae mae," Duff captioned another sweet photo of her newborn shared on her Instagram Story, while a third showed off the baby's feet. Duff also shared a photo of Koma giving her a kiss on the cheek, lovingly calling him a "girl dad."

Hilary Duff's newborn baby Image zoom Credit: Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Image zoom Hilary Duff and family | Credit: Hilary Duff/Instagram

The Younger actress announced the happy news on Friday with a little help from her 2-year-old daughter.

"I'm a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!" she captioned a sweet snap showing Banks sitting in the tub with a thoughtful look on her face.

Congratulating Duff, her Younger costar and pal Molly Bernard wrote, "THIS. PICTURE. THE GASP I UTTERED KNOCKED ME DOWN."

"Wait!!!!Banks is a BIG sis!??? Well then..Hope YOU and fam are doing well!!! Congratulations are clearly in order!" added costar Debi Mazar. "Curious if my prediction of a BOY was correct??"

Duff opened up to PEOPLE last December about preparing for her third child, explaining why this time around she decided to keep the news under wraps until the baby's arrival.

"We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory," she said at the time. "Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday!"

As for her own family, Duff said that her son Luca was hoping for a little brother. "He's hoping for a boy, she said, "so he can share all his old toys."

Even though Duff did dye her hair blue in February, she recently shared that although she had a feeling her baby on the way was a boy, she didn't have a "strong feeling" either way.

"Honestly, I'm just saying boy. I really don't have a strong feeling about it either way, which made me feel guilty for the longest time," she said during a March episode of the Informed Pregnancy Podcast. "I was like, 'I should know, it's inside my body. It's my baby, I should know.'"

"I don't know, and now I'm okay with just not knowing. But I think it's a boy," she added.

Hilary Duff Family Image zoom Hilary Duff and family | Credit: Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff Family Image zoom Hilary Duff and family | Credit: Hilary Duff/Instagram

"I'm actually a little scared to have another girl because Banks was a tough — she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she's so great now, so I could see it," she added. "But then I don't know, in my mind I'm like, 'Maybe she's my only little princess and she's going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.' "