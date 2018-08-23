Bedtime Bump! Pregnant Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Growing Belly in White Nightgown

Hilary Duff and her baby bump are staying cozy — and chic.

The Younger actress, 30, posted a selfie showing off her pregnancy curves on her Instagram story, Wednesday. In the picture — taken in a bathroom mirror — Duff cradled her stomach in a white, lace nightgown. She wore minimal makeup and kept her hair in loose waves.

Duff is expecting a daughter with singer-songwriter boyfriend Matthew Koma, 31. She is already mom to son Luca Cruz, 6, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff Hilary Duff/Instagram

Duff frequently shares photos of her growing baby bump on social media. In one recent snap, the actress encouraged her little one to “hurry it on up.”

In another photo shared last month, Duff cheekily compared bellies with Koma, joking, “I win.”

Duff got candid about the difficulties of pregnancy in July, writing alongside a bikini selfie, “The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard.”

“Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless,” Duff continued. “This journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and today dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on… sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment.”

Luckily, Duff has a supportive partner by her side as she awaits the baby — she recently informed fans that Koma went to six stores to find the licorice candy she was craving.