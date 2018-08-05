Pregnant Hilary Duff Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bikini with Son Luca

Hilary Duff is getting some quality time in with her son before her new daughter arrives.

In a sweet snapshot on Instagram, the Younger star, 30, shared a peek at her growing baby bump. Lounging in a black bikini on a reclining pool chair, Duff cuddled up to Luca, 6, her child with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

To complete her summer look, Duff pulled back her blond hair and added simple gold jewelry.

“Max relax,” she captioned the picture.

She posted another photograph of Luca during their fun weekend, writing, “Sun tired/swim tired/life tired/photo tired.”

Duff — who is expecting a baby with boyfriend Matthew Koma, 31 — has shown off her bump a number of times during her pregnancy. In July, she compared stomachs with Koma, kissed Koma as she flaunted her bump in a black two-piece, and posted a bikini picture with Luca at the beach.

In the caption of another bump-baring picture, Duff got candid about the challenges of pregnancy.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big,” Duff wrote. “Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on.”

She continued, “sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment. Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!”

Duff has said that she is thrilled to welcome a girl this time around.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” Duff told Ryan Seacrest in an On Air segment in June. “I have a boy already, which would’ve been great and I’m obsessed with Luca, but I don’t know, I just wanted one of each.”

“It was funny that I cared so much,” Hilary noted on Seacrest’s show. “My sister [Haylie Duff] has girls, and I feel like I’m really girly. But for the past six years I’ve bought monsters and trucks and planes, and Luca’s into all the boy stuff, so everything’s blue and green, and I was just ready for pink and purple stuff.”

Duff confirmed that she and Koma were dating for the third time in December before announcing their pregnancy news in June. “Timing is such a big deal,” she explained on The Talk. “Third time’s a charm!”