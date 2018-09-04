Pregnant Hilary Duff (in a Bikini!) Cradles Sister Haylie's Daughter Lulu on Her Baby Bump

Hilary Duff is multitasking: Her baby bump doubles as a chair!

The pregnant Younger star spent her Labor Day weekend in the most adorable way: cradling her 3-month-old niece Lulu Gray on her growing stomach.

In the sweet snapshot Hilary shared on Instagram Monday, Lulu wore a rainbow shirt while her aunt, 30, rocked her baby bump in a black bikini.

“Look at this happy little lulu. I hope everyone had a nice holiday weekend! Felt so fortunate to spend it with our big growing family and friends,” she captioned the picture, added the hashtag, “#builtinseatforlu.”

Hilary, who said on her Instagram Story that she was baking rosemary bread on Monday, also showed off her snacks. She wrote, “Ohhhh tried to keep it healthy with the veggies (anddd that’s a bowl of ranch haha).”

The Duff family certainly is expanding these days, as Hilary and boyfriend Matthew Koma announced in June that they are expecting a daughter. The actress also shares son Luca Cruz, 6, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Hilary’s sister Haylie Duff, who is mom to Lulu, also has 3-year-old daughter Ryan Ava Erhard with fiancé Matt Rosenberg.

In August, the mom-to-be opened up on Today about Luca’s thoughts on becoming a big brother. “He’s on the fence, but I think that everything will be fine when she arrives,” Hilary said.

Hilary frequently shows off her baby bump. In one snap, the actress urged her daughter to “hurry it on up.” In another photo, she compared bellies with Koma and quipped, “I win.”