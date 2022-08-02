Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale and Meghan Trainor Enjoy Mom Weekend Getaway: 'So Grateful'
Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor, and Ashley Tisdale showed that it doesn't have to be Mother's Day to go all out and celebrate life as a mom.
The star-studded group recently spent time away from home along with several other friends at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California.
Duff, 34, shared numerous memories from the weekend getaway on Instagram, featuring the moms as they all sipped red wine, hung out at the pool and had bonding time while decked out in comfy sweatsuits with "Mother" written on the leg.
She captioned the collage, "Just a couple of moms on a good night sleep …… love you girls thanks for the unwind/recharge," while adding that they were just missing one person, fellow pal Mandy Moore.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Hilary Duff Celebrates Daughter Mae's First Birthday — See the Adorable 'Cake Monster' in Action!
Moore, 38, announced on Instagram in June that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith, 36, are expecting a second baby together, another son, this fall. The couple is already parents to 17-month-old son Gus.
Duff and Matthew Koma share daughters Mae, 14 months, and Banks, 3. The Younger star is also mom to son Luca, 10, from a previous relationship.
Tisdale and husband Christopher French are parents to daughter Jupiter, 16 months, while the "All About That Bass" singer, 28, and her Spy Kids star husband, Daryl Sabara, 30, share a 16-month-old son, Riley.
Tisdale, 37, also showed off their mom getaway on Instagram with her own photos, writing, "Moms weekend away! I love being surrounded by these ladies. What an amazing group of women to journey through this mom-hood together! So grateful for this trip."
"I have mom friends and I love them💖," Trainor added on her Instagram page alongside photos from the resort.