Hilary Duff and Son Luca Make His 8th Birthday Cake in Adorable Snaps

Hilary Duff is whipping up a sugary treat for her oldest’s birthday!

On Thursday, the Younger actress, 32, shared photos from inside her kitchen as she prepared a birthday cake for her son, Luca — with help from the little baking assistant, of course! Luca, who turns 8 on Friday, appears to enjoy the quality time with his mom as they scope out the ingredients and bake the celebratory cake together in snapshots featured on the star’s Instagram Story.

“Bday Cake makin going down,” wrote Duff on a photo of Luca stirring his cake batter with an electric mixer while she and husband Matthew Koma supervise.

Koma, 32, also offered a glimpse into the cooking session on his own Instagram Story, writing, “Making this dude’s bday cake,” over a sweet photo of the mother-son duo smiling for the camera surrounded by the cake ingredients.

Duff welcomed Luca, her first child, in 2012 with ex-husband Mike Comrie. The Lizzie McGuire star married Koma in December and shares 17-month-old daughter Banks Violet with him.

In July, Duff opened up about becoming a mom at age 24, telling The Motherly Podcast that she felt alone in motherhood at first.

“It was a little isolating in the beginning because I didn’t have any friends that had babies yet,” she said at the time. “But I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom and I always knew that was going to be my No. 1 priority in life. So, I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others.”

Matthew Koma Instagram

Hilary Duff Instagram

Duff went on to explain that once Luca arrived, everything in her life changed. Though she admitted that “a big chunk” of her identity was lost for the first 18 months, but said that wasn’t necessarily a “negative thing.”

“At times I was sad about it, but you know it’s full-on. I don’t remember setting him down for the first three months of life,” she said. “I was obsessively Googling things and I just took it really seriously that I didn’t realize how all encompassing it would be.”

Duff added: “I knew it was the most important, biggest job in the world but you know, it looks very different once you’re just in the household with the baby by yourself all the time.”