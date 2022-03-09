"I think this is the last year Luca will put up with this out of me so I sang reaaaaaal loud 😭😭😭," Hilary Duff writes on Instagram

Hilary Duff and Son Luca, 9, Had the 'Best Time' at Justin Bieber Concert — Watch Them Sing!

Hilary Duff and her son Luca are major Beliebers!

On Wednesday, the How I Met Your Father star, 34, shared a series of photos and videos to Instagram from the Justin Bieber concert Tuesday night where she brought her 9-year-old son Luca. Duff and Luca attended Bieber's Justice World Tour in Los Angeles along with one of the actress' friends and her son.

In the clips, the mother-son duo belt out some of Bieber's popular songs such as "Sorry" and "Baby" while enjoying the concert from their seats.

"The. Best. Time. @justinbieber I think this is the last year Luca will put up with this out of me so I sang reaaaaaal loud 😭😭😭," writes Duff.

Duff also shared a selfie of the group of four featuring Luca and his friend proudly showing off their new Justice Tour beanies.

Duff — who is mom to 10-month-old Mae and 3-year-old Banks with husband Matthew Koma, and Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie — recently revealed that her kids are also big fans of a different musical artist: their mom!

Last month, the Younger star appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden where she told host James Corden her son is a fan of her most recent album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., which was released in 2015.

"So my son was around for my last album cycle, which was like five, six years ago already now. So he likes some songs off the record and appreciates it," Duff said.

While Luca likes her most current music, Duff said Banks is a fan of her early 2000s tracks.

"Someone played my daughter my old, like teeny-bopper music and now I have to bump it in my car at full volume," she explained. "And you know when your kids ask for something, like you are giving it to them or they won't stop. And so she's like, 'I want to hear this, I want to hear that, can I please, can I hear'… I'm like, 'Dua Lipa, can we do something a little more current?' "