Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Are Held Hostage by Their Kids on the Front of Their Holiday Card

Hilary Duff is changing things up this holiday season.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old actress shared a photo of the holiday card she sent this year on Instagram and it got quite the reception.

On the card, Duff and her husband Matthew Koma, are tied up with Christmas lights with tape over their mouths while their kids eat cupcakes and laugh.

The How I Met Your Father actress and her husband, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma, both 33, welcomed daughter Mae James in 2021, who joined their older daughter Banks Violet, 4, and Duff's son Luca Cruz, 10, from her first marriage.

"Happy Holidays" and "All Is Not Calm" are printed at the bottom right corner of the card. The return envelope says: "A Duff Some Bairs and a Comrie."

"Happy Holidays!" the singer-turned-actress wrote alongside the photo.

Wednesday was a big day for the family with Koma, 35, and Duff celebrating three years of marriage to Duff in an Instagram post.

The musician and producer shared a series of photos from his wedding to Duff alongside a lengthy caption about the ups and downs of marriage and parenthood, sprinkling a few one-liners throughout the note.

"We crushed 3 years @hilaryduff 🧡Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn't been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose. But the work is the best part," Koma began. "The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you've ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek. The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater."

He continued, "Thank you ba for loving me. I know that isn't always easy. Thank you for listening to every version of Springsteen doing Santa Clause Is Coming to Town this time of year and pretending you know what I mean when I scream 'Clarance'."

Koma then thanked Duff for allowing him to "keep 6 beverages" on his nightstand and traveling to "foreign countries" to see the band Dawes play in concert before referencing their kids: daughters Mae James, 20 months, and Banks Violet, 3, as well as son Luca Cruz, 10, with Duff's ex-husband Mike Comrie.

"Thank you for raising our very cute and very unstable three kids," he continued.

He wrapped up the note with a few more jokes. "Thank you for being so hot and letting me do things to the body. It's so sick," wrote Koma. "When you leave me for Harry, I'll totally understand and I hope our kids get his fashion sense and that he loves going to sleep at 6pm as much as you. You're not allowed to look at pictures of Matt Healy tho."