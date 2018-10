14 of the Most Hilarious Celeb Pregnancy Announcements Ever

Schumer let friend Jessica Yellin of News Not Noise officially announce her pregnancy along with her recommendations for congressional and gubernatorial candidates, but the comedian teased the reveal with a hilarious Photoshop job.

The star edited her and her chef husband’s faces onto the bodies of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are also currently expecting their first child. “About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on,” Schumer captioned the pic. “She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!”