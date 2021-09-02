Hilarie Burton Says Daughter George, 3, 'Loves' Wearing Mom's Pink Walking Dead Wig in Cute Photo

Hilarie Burton has a mini-me!

The actress, 39, shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday of herself and daughter George Virginia curled up together, with the 3-year-old wearing a pink wig that Burton says was hers when she guest-starred on The Walking Dead.

On the season 10 finale, Burton played Lucille in a flashback episode opposite her real-life husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on the drama series.

"Someone loves her #lucille wig. @thewalkingdead @jeffreydeanmorgan," Burton captioned the post.

Burton also shares son Augustus, 11, with Morgan. In a sweet Mother's Day tribute in May, he called Burton the "best mama."

"Happy Mother's Day to this one. The best mama we could ever hope for. I hope it's a special day for every mom out there… god knows y'all deserve at least today!" he wrote at the time. "Maybe a happy mother's month is in order… especially this year! Mama, we couldn't do anything without you. Big love, me, Gus, george, bandit, honeydog… and the 60 animals wandering mischief. YOU ARE ADORED."

In April, the couple talked about filming The Walking Dead together, explaining to Entertainment Weekly that it was an emotional production as they played the tragic onscreen pair.

"We never rehearsed. We couldn't even look at each other without, like, tearing up. It was very interesting. It was weird," Morgan recalled. "Laura Belsey, that directed it, she realized very quickly that 'We can't even read the scene with these two.' They would just go in and they'd go, 'Okay. Where do you think you're going to sit?' That would be it. We wouldn't rehearse. We wouldn't do anything."

"Then they'd turn the cameras on," he continued. "Luckily, they would shoot two cameras at the same time, so we would capture the performance in real time with two cameras. We only did one or two takes of everything that you saw. It was great, because we couldn't have done it anymore, by the way. We were just wrecked."