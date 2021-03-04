Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Newborn's Full Name, Thanks 'Special Angels' Who Brought Her into World

Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to son Edu in September, then announced this week that a newborn daughter joined the family

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about the significance of her two newest additions and their close timing.

The fitness instructor, 37, revealed Monday that she and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed a sixth child to their family, just months after giving birth to son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas in September. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple welcomed the baby girl via surrogate.

Hilaria and Alec also share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7½, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5½. Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland.

On Instagram Thursday, Hilaria shared a sweet photo of the babies, explaining how their arrivals mean even more coming after a previous pregnancy loss.

"Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister," she begins the caption. "Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time."

"Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them," continues Hilaria. "Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief — braver than us...and they held out hope. To experience and accept life's ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us."

Hilaria says Edu is their "rainbow baby" and "such a blessing."

"We are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him," she writes, then adding of her newborn daughter: "We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world."

The mom of six then revealed her baby girl's full name: "María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives — almost like twins, we love you so much."

Last April, Hilaria wrote a heartbreaking tribute to the baby that was set to join their family, before she suffered a miscarriage in November 2019 at four months pregnant. "Today was your due date and we wanted to meet you so much," Hilaria wrote at the time. "I have been afraid of this day to come — but it is here and I will be brave."

"You were so loved and you always will be. I think of you every day and I wish so much that our path had been different," she added. "Mommy loves you, my sweet girl."

News of her sixth child's arrival also comes a month after the Mom Brain podcast co-host apologized in February for not being "more clear" about her cultural background when she was accused of misrepresenting her heritage in late December. Social media users alleged she had falsely claimed to have Spanish roots and took on a Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the United States.