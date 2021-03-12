Why Hilaria Baldwin Welcomed 6th Child via Surrogate Soon After 5th Is 'No One's Business': Source

Hilaria Baldwin doesn't need to explain why she decided to expand her family the way she did, a source contends.

She and her husband Alec Baldwin surprised fans earlier this month when they announced the addition of a newborn daughter to their family, just months after Hilaria gave birth to son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas in September 2020. The internet quickly went abuzz with questions about why the pair opted for surrogacy and why they did so given Hilaria would have already been pregnant with Edu at the time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, a source tells PEOPLE, "It's no one's business about a woman's right to choose how and when she expands her family."

Another source recently told PEOPLE that the mom and dad are "so happy and spending time bonding together as a family," adding that "Lucía's big brothers and sister are all excited to have a new sibling."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Back in September, when he appeared on Conan after Edu's birth, Alec indicated that he felt he was done expanding his family. The actor also mentioned that the baby that Hilaria lost in a miscarriage in November 2019 at four months pregnant was via IVF when she was trying "for a girl."

On Instagram earlier this month, Hilaria shared a sweet photo of her youngest two, explaining how their arrivals mean even more coming after the previous pregnancy loss.

"Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister," she began the caption. "Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn't a day that goes by where we don't ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time."

Image zoom Hilaria and Alec Baldwin | Credit: Patrick Mcmullan/Getty

"Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them," continued Hilaria. "Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief — braver than us...and they held out hope. To experience and accept life's ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us."