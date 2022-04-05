Hilaria Baldwin Says She Knows the Sex of Baby No. 7, But Is Waiting to Share for Two Reasons
Hilaria Baldwin is not quite ready to reveal the sex of her baby on the way.
On Tuesday, the 38-year-old — who's expecting her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin — explained on her Instagram Story that she already knows the sex of her baby but has decided not to share publicly yet.
"So many of you are asking what I'm having… I do know and I will tell you but I'm waiting for two things," she began.
"1. I lost a baby at 4 months in 2019 (maybe some of you remember). I think about her daily and understand that motherhood has its beauty and its darkness," Hilaria added. "But I will wait until I'm past the point when I lost my daughter."
Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in April 2019. Months later she conceived again with husband Alec and at 16 weeks pregnant, she suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2019.
The soon-to-be mom of seven then explained that her other reason to hold off sharing the baby's sex is because she wants to be respectful and gender inclusive whenever the time comes.
"2. Many of you know how connected I am to the LGBTQIA+ community and I am talking with a few close confidants on how I can be thoughtful and inclusive on helping to curate a more gender inclusive world," Hilaria continued.
"Quite frankly it may just be continuing on as I have. But given all of the prejudice I'm seeing in this country right now, I need to pause and give it a good think and get some advice," she added. "It pains me so much to see that people are vilified and harassed and not included for simply being who they are. Peaceful, loving, beautiful humans."
Hilaria recently shared how her pregnancy has been treating her so far, writing on her instagram Story, "Thank you for all your kind words and sweet wishes. So many of you are asking how I feel. The answer is: nauseous, tired, and happy 😂 Love you all. Thank you for celebrating with us."
PEOPLE confirmed the news of Hilaria's pregnancy last week, with the couple saying in an exclusive statement, "We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."
"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.
Hilaria also shared the exciting news in an Instagram post, where she posted a video of herself and Alec, 63, playing with their six children: daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.