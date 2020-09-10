Hilaria Baldwin Shares Underwear Selfies of Before and After Baby: 'Ready for Me to Return to Me'
"I am grateful for this journey, housing and growing my son, delivering him safely," wrote Hilaria Baldwin, who gave birth to her son on Tuesday
Hilaria Baldwin is showing appreciation for her body after welcoming her fifth child.
On Thursday, the fitness guru and Mom Brain podcast co-host, 36, shared side-by-side photos of herself just before giving birth and just afterward. Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin welcomed their fifth child together, a baby boy, she revealed on Wednesday morning.
"A day and a half...and a baby later. On the way to the hospital and about to make my way home," she wrote of the two images and when they were taken, the left showing her baby bump and the right photo capturing the mom smiling in her underwear.
Also in her postpartum post, Hilaria thanked her body for "all that you have done and all that you continue to do."
"I am grateful for this journey, housing and growing my son, delivering him safely, and to feel ready for me to return to me...step by step, taking a path of patience, nurturing, and time," she wrote.
The family's new addition joins big brothers Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4 on Saturday, and Rafael Thomas, 5, plus big sisters Carmen Gabriela, 7, and 24-year-old Ireland, Alec's daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
"We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier 🌟. Stay tuned for a name," Hilaria wrote on Wednesday morning alongside a photo of the couple in the hospital with their newborn.
Alec, 62, shared the same photograph two hours later, writing in the caption, "Número Cinco está aqui ... (Para mi, número seis)," which translates to, "Number five is here ... for me, number six." He added, "I love you, @hilariabaldwin. My karma is your karma. Your karma is mine."
Hilaria revealed that she was pregnant again in April, after having opened up about suffering two miscarriages — one in April of last year and another in November.
"Sound up … I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," she captioned a video of her bare belly, with the baby's heartbeat audible at the time.
"Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you🤍 Here we go again 💫," she added.
Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Hilaria told PEOPLE she "knew right away" that she was expecting again: "I knew before I could take a test that I was pregnant. I've done this so many times that I really know that feeling."