Hilaria Baldwin Isn't Done Having Kids: 'They're My Favorite Things in the World So Why Not?'

It sounds like more Baldwins may soon be on the horizon!

Hilaria Baldwin reveals exclusively to PEOPLE at the 23rd Annual Ace Awards at Cipriani in New York City on Monday night that she and husband Alec aren’t done expanding their family.

“They’re my favorite things in the world so why not?” the fitness instructor and Mom Brain podcast co-host, 35, says of her children.

The Baldwin brood already includes the couple’s daughter Carmen Gabriela, 5½, as well as sons Romeo Alejandro David, 1, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 2½, and Rafael Thomas, 4 this month, plus Alec’s daughter Ireland, 23.

In April, the wellness expert opened up about losing her baby after she got pregnant with the couple’s fifth child, in an effort to remove the stigma associated with miscarriage.

And she isn’t going to allow the recent miscarriage to dissuade her from future pregnancy, telling PEOPLE on Monday, “I’m definitely not going to end on that note. I’m going to do my very best.”

Explaining her rationale, Hilaria says, “I never expected to have a big family but since we signed on to it, at this point, why not? Why not keep going?”

In February, her Framing John DeLorean actor husband, 61, told Ellen DeGeneres about the prospect of having another baby with Hilaria in hopes of giving a little sister to Carmen.

Hilaria confirmed the couple’s desire on Monday, quipping, “That’s the hope.”

“We’ve had three boys trying to give her a sister, so who knows what we’re going to end up with? Twelve children?” she jokes to PEOPLE.

As for Alec being by her side through the heartbreak of miscarriage, Hilaria praises her husband, “I’m lucky that he’s very, very supportive and I know we both have a tremendous amount of respect for each other and I think that that’s the foundation of our relationship.”