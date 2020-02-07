Hilaria Baldwin Goes to Therapy 'Regularly' After Pregnancy Loss: I 'Needed to Choose Happiness'

Hilaria Baldwin is taking steps toward happiness in the wake of her second pregnancy loss.

On Friday, the Mom Brain podcast co-host, 36, answered fan questions on her Instagram Story, including a response to one follower who was curious about whether therapy helped her while grieving her miscarriage in November.

“Yes … I go regularly. Pretty much every week,” she wrote. “There is nothing to lose by going to someone and talking. I said it from the beginning: I wasn’t ok when it happened, but I knew that I would be and I wanted to be.”

She added: “For myself, I really needed to choose happiness in such a difficult time. And I needed to work very hard for it.”

The mother of four, who’s married to actor Alec Baldwin, announced her heartbreaking news in November after attending her 20-week scan with doctors. The loss came months after Hilaria suffered a previous miscarriage.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” she wrote on Instagram.

Hilaria — who is mom to daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 20 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4 — continued: “We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this.”

Hilaria opened up about experiencing the tragedies so close to each other in an emotional essay for Glamour in January.

“At four months (16 weeks), I went in for my regularly scheduled scan. As soon as the sonogram image appeared on the screen, I saw that my baby had died. There was no movement, no heartbeat. She was crumpled up, lifeless in my womb,” Hilaria wrote. “I began to cry. The doctor told me to hold still as she tried to figure out what had happened.”

She continued: “I couldn’t stop sobbing. I can’t remember much except that I got dressed, thanked everyone for their care, and asked for permission to go. I just began walking.”

Hilaria described the moments immediately after discovering the loss as a state of “shock,” but she soon vowed to “heal” for herself and for her family.

“I had to tell myself that I deserved to heal and to be happy again. This lesson became my mantra,” she wrote. “Processing and going through grieving was important, but I didn’t have to be condemned to a life of emotional punishment and suffering.”