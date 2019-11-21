'Nervous' Hilaria Baldwin Goes to Therapy After Miscarriage and Tells Others 'You Are Worth It'

Hilaria Baldwin is taking deliberate self-care steps after suffering her second miscarriage this year.

In an Instagram Story she posted on Wednesday, the fitness instructor and mother of four revealed that she had sought out professional guidance to help her on the road to recovery after she and husband Alec Baldwin lost their fifth child on the way, a baby girl, earlier this month at four months gestation.

“I’ve been trying to reach out for support. Through sharing, talking, crying … moving my body, acupuncture. Today I took myself to a therapist,” Hilaria, 35, began in the text atop a video of her feet outdoors, presumably walking to or from her appointment.

“I was nervous … but it felt good to talk about what has happened,” she continued. “I share this with you in hopes that if you ever want to seek help, I encourage you to make the time. You are worth it.”

About an hour earlier, Hilaria shared that she had “been thinking about all of the stories” of loss her followers had shared with her, “and I feel it is important to tell you how many of you think you are more alone in this fertility journey than you actually are.”

Some of the emotions fans had messaged her about feeling in similar situations, the Mom Brain podcast co-host revealed, were “shame,” culpability, “fear of looking attention seeking” and “fear of being looked at as ‘broken.’ “

“I hope that both you and I can unburden ourselves from these heavy weight emotions,” Hilaria said. “Fertility isn’t always something you have or you don’t. The beauty and the challenges of incubating future generations is hard work. And we need to respect our bodies for all their effort.”

Hilaria, who announced her latest pregnancy in September, shared the devastating news on Instagram on Nov. 11 after attending her 20-week scan with her doctors. She admitted she was not expecting the sad outcome when she headed to her appointment earlier that day, especially after recently suffering a miscarriage in April.

The following day, she underwent a dilation and curretage (D&C), sharing a post-surgery selfie and writing that despite having “eyes swollen from crying,” being “groggy from anesthesia” and “crampy from the surgery,” she was on the road to “begin the healing journey.”

Four days after her surgery, Hilaria gave her Instagram followers an update, saying on her Story that she was “doing better” and explaining, “I have my moments when I feel better then I have moments when I will get really sad. But I feel like time and healing and everyone’s support is helping me.”

“Spending time with my babies and husband helps so much,” she added of daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6, plus sons Romeo Alejandro David, 18 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4. “I’m so lucky to have them.”