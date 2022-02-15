Hilaria Baldwin Posts Photo Tandem Nursing Her 2 Youngest Kids: 'Love That They Hold Hands'

Hilaria Baldwin posted a photo of the moment with daughter María Lucía, 11 months, and son Edu, 17 months

I love that they hold hands while I nurse them

Hilaria Baldwin is giving an intimate glimpse into her life with little ones.

The mom of six, 38, posted a photo to Instagram Monday of herself breastfeeding daughter María Lucía Victoria, 11 months, and son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 17 months, whom she shares with husband Alec Baldwin.

In the picture, Hilaria held her two youngest children in her lap and smiled as she tandem nursed them while seated on a couch. "I love that they hold hands while I nurse them 💕😭," she captioned the snap.

The actor is also dad to adult daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Hilaria and Alec Baldwin | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Last month, Hilaria celebrated her 38th birthday with her husband, their kids and a cake.

"I told them if they wanted cake they'd either have to look at the camera or stare lovingly at me. Marilu chose the camera…Alec doesn't get cake," she captioned her post. "Here is to 38. Love you all 🤍."

Hilaria also rang in her birthday with a celebratory dinner at Sistina. She posted footage to her Instagram Story from her night out with Alec at the Italian restaurant, which is owned by executive chef and sommelier Giuseppe Bruno.

The day before her birthday, the mom of six revealed that she was dealing with a bout of food poisoning, opening up about how her kids cared for her as she rested.