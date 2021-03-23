Hilaria Baldwin Shares Selfie Tandem Nursing Son Edu and Newborn Daughter Lucía After a Run

Hilaria Baldwin recently said having two babies is "so fun and cute" but admitted there are "also challenges"

Breastfeeding two babies at once is a post-workout cool down for Hilaria Baldwin.

The mom of six, 37, shared a selfie over the weekend showing herself tandem nursing her two youngest, son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, whom she gave birth to in September, and newborn daughter María Lucía Victoria, whom she welcomed via surrogate.

Writing "Post run," Hilaria documented the motherly moment while inserting cartoon dancing milk cartoons on her chest.

In other Instagram Story slides, Hilaria shared that Lucía tends to stay awake through the night, making sleep schedules tricky with the babies. "MariLu likes to sleep when it's morning...all night she is [awake]," she wrote over a pic of the newborn asleep Monday morning while Edu is alert.

"She's tired...she had a long night," Hilaria wrote on another snapshot of a sleeping Lucía.

Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin also share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7½, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5½. (Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland.)

Earlier this month, Hilaria again got candid about breastfeeding her babies, referring to herself as a "cow," and admitting that she was "tired and thirsty."

"Let me tell you something you might already know: breastfeeding two babies is no joke," she wrote. "I'm devouring any liquid I can get my hands on."

On Sunday, the mom posted a photo of Lucía and Edu staring at her, hungry and ready to be fed.