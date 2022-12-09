Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Sweatshirt Featuring All 8 Kids' Names: 'My Special Little People'

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin share seven kids, in addition to Alec's oldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, he shares with ex Kim Basinger

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 03:31 PM
Hilaria Baldwin Gifted Sentimental Sweatshirt With All 8 Kids Names Stitched On: 'My Special Little People'
Photo: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram, Mike Coppola/Getty

Hilaria Baldwin is cherishing a special gift she received as a mom.

The author, 38, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Friday where she wears a blue-gray sweatshirt that features the names of all of her children, each stitched on with a different color heart next to their name.

"I love this," she wrote, tagging brand juju + stitch in the photo, adding that she loves the decision to include stepdaughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, whom husband Alec Baldwin shares with ex Kim Basinger.

"All my special little people," the mom added. "Ok, Ireland you are way taller than me, but you are still my girl!💙."

Hilaria and Alec are parents to daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena, 11 weeks, Maria Lucia Victoria, 23 months, and Carmen, 9, as well as sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hilaria Baldwin Gifted Sentimental Sweatshirt With All 8 Kids Names Stitched On: 'My Special Little People'
Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

In an interview with Extra that aired earlier this week, the mom of seven opened up about whether she could see her family growing again in the future.

"I would say that we're done, but I said we were done with six," she said with a laugh. "And yeah, I would say hopefully we're done."

Gesturing her hand as a snipping scissor, she added, "But Alec still has to go and do his part. So if he does not do his part, sometimes things can happen."

Sharing a photo of their seven kids together after Ilaria's birth, Hilaria marveled at her kids while Alec celebrated their blessings.

hilaria baldwin, alec baldwin
The seven 'Baldwinitos'. Eroula Dimitriou Photography

"I love you. All….of you," the actor replied on the photo, adding, "Who's luckier than us?"

Alec candidly talked about his appreciation for his kids amid a difficult year for him in an Instagram post in September.

"These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital," he captioned a set of photos of his sons. "First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room."

"My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same," Alec wrote, seemingly referring to the incident that occurred on Oct. 21, when the actor was holding the gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Alec has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the revolver.

"Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive," he continued. "They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Baseball Hall of famer Derek Jeter kisses his daughter Bella as he is honored by the New York Yankees before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
50 Cent and Ross Mathews to Replace Drew Barrymore While She's Out with COVID
Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Doesn't Get Her Daughters Christmas Gifts: 'They Don't Love' It
Nick Cannon, Onyx
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Family Selfie with All Three Kids in Matching Christmas Pajamas
Savannah Guthrie wishes son Charley Happy Birthday
Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Son Charley's 6th Birthday with Sweet Photos: 'Our Little Man'
Ant Anstead, Hudson
Ant Anstead Shares Photo with Son Hudson, 3, After Settling Custody Battle with Christina Hall
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Birthday Post for Son Benjamin
Tiffani Amber Theissen Holiday card
Tiffani Thiessen Shares 'What's New' with Her Family in Unconventional 2022 Holiday Card
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Wishes 'Sweet Angel' Son Benjamin a Happy 13th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Tia Mowry Says She and Kids Will Be Spending the Holidays with Ex Despite Divorce : ‘We Will Always Be Family’
Tia Mowry and Kids to Spend Holidays with Ex Cory Hardrict Following Divorce: 'Family Is Family'
Christina Ricci daughter
Christina Ricci Celebrates 'Dream Baby' Daughter Cleo's First Birthday: 'Gift from the Universe'
tom brady, benjamin brady
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Tribute on Son Benjamin's 13th Birthday: 'So Special and Loved'
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson's Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip in Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip to Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022.
Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Step Out for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala
John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston, daughter Ella Blue Travolta (R) and son Benjamin Travolta during the party in Honour of John Travolta's receipt of the Inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
All About John Travolta and Kelly Preston's 3 Kids
Zoe Saldana InStyle
Zoë Saldana Says 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Role Gives Her 'Street Cred' with Her Kids: 'It's Great'