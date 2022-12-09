Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Sweatshirt Featuring All 8 Kids' Names: 'My Special Little People'

Hilaria Baldwin is cherishing a special gift she received as a mom.

The author, 38, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Friday where she wears a blue-gray sweatshirt that features the names of all of her children, each stitched on with a different color heart next to their name.

"I love this," she wrote, tagging brand juju + stitch in the photo, adding that she loves the decision to include stepdaughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, whom husband Alec Baldwin shares with ex Kim Basinger.

"All my special little people," the mom added. "Ok, Ireland you are way taller than me, but you are still my girl!💙."

Hilaria and Alec are parents to daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena, 11 weeks, Maria Lucia Victoria, 23 months, and Carmen, 9, as well as sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7.

In an interview with Extra that aired earlier this week, the mom of seven opened up about whether she could see her family growing again in the future.

"I would say that we're done, but I said we were done with six," she said with a laugh. "And yeah, I would say hopefully we're done."

Gesturing her hand as a snipping scissor, she added, "But Alec still has to go and do his part. So if he does not do his part, sometimes things can happen."

Sharing a photo of their seven kids together after Ilaria's birth, Hilaria marveled at her kids while Alec celebrated their blessings.

"I love you. All….of you," the actor replied on the photo, adding, "Who's luckier than us?"

Alec candidly talked about his appreciation for his kids amid a difficult year for him in an Instagram post in September.

"These kids. All of them born in 212. Same hospital," he captioned a set of photos of his sons. "First four in the same room. Last three in the same, but different room."

"My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same," Alec wrote, seemingly referring to the incident that occurred on Oct. 21, when the actor was holding the gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Alec has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the revolver.

"Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive," he continued. "They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too."