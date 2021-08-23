Hilaria Baldwin Reflects on Miscarriage, Says She's 'Such a Lucky Mama' to Have 2 'Rainbow Babies'

Hilaria Baldwin shared an emotional message for National Rainbow Baby Day, reflecting on miscarriage and "sadness written permanently in the pages of my life's book"

Hilaria Baldwin is grateful for her rainbow babies.

The What's One More podcast co-host, 37, shared a message on Instagram Sunday for National Rainbow Baby Day, honoring her two youngest — daughter María Lucía Victoria, nearly 6 months, and son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, who turns one next month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I lost my babies in 2019, I will always remember thinking my tears would never stop. I will always be sad, they still flow from time to time, and I hold this sadness written permanently in the pages of my life's book," writes Hilaria. "I also welcome and rejoice in my two rainbow babies, feeling that I am such a lucky mama."

"We open and heal out loud not only for ourselves, but to let our sisters know that they are not alone," she continues. "My mantra was: I'm not ok, but I want to be ok. This hurts, I want to process, I'll allow myself to vent the pain, and I want to see the beauty in life again."

"I do think that touching such darkness makes us see the light differently —not better—just differently," adds Hilaria. "I love you all, I support you all, and may you know that I am with you—there are many of us. you are not alone."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Hilaria Baldwin Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria shares six children with husband Alec Baldwin: daughters Carmen, 8, and MariLu, plus sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Edu.

She suffered a miscarriage in April 2019. Months later she conceived again, and at 16 weeks pregnant, Hilaria suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2019. In honor of Infertility Awareness Week this past April, Hilaria shared a candid post about missing her "angels" although she is "so blessed" with her six children, saying, "I think of the babies I lost daily."

"Resigned and respectful of how my life has unfolded. Allowing for gratitude and grief, wholeness and longing to be the dualities of my reality," she said at the time. "We all have different fertility/infertility stories and there are so many ways we can become parents."