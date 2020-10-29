Hilaria Baldwin Says She Is 'So Tired' but 'So in Love' as She Poses for Photo with Her Four Sons
"Wouldn't change it for the world ... or even for a bit more sleep," the fitness guru, and mother of five, writes
Hilaria Baldwin is loving every second of motherhood — and being a boy mom.
Posting to Instagram on Thursday, the 36-year-old fitness guru shared an adorable shot of her resting closely beside her four sons — Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 1 month, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5 — as they appeared to be looking closely at something together. (Hilaria is also mom to daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7, and stepmom to 25-year-old Ireland, her husband Alec Baldwin's daughter with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.)
"I'm so tired, but also so in love," she wrote alongside the photo. "Wouldn't change it for the world ... or even for a bit more sleep 😂. My 4 boys ⭐️🤍⭐️🤍"
A slew of Hilaria's famous friends wrote in the comment section of her post, where they shared their love for the sweet snapshot.
"Soooo cute! ❤️," wrote Christy Carlson Romano as Jamie Lynn Sigler added, "Heaven." Elsewhere, Mindy Kaling — who recently welcomed a baby boy into her own family — added a string of heart-themed emojis.
Earlier this year, Hilaria became a mother of five when she welcomed Eduardo as the latest addition to her family.
The proud mama revealed the exciting news on Instagram in September alongside a photo of her and Alec, 62, in the hospital with their newborn.
"We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier 🌟," Hilaria captioned the post.
Alec shared the same photograph two hours later, writing in the caption, "Número Cinco está aqui ... (Para mi, número seis)," which translates to, "Number five is here ... for me, number six."
Hilaria revealed that she was pregnant earlier in April, after having opened up about suffering two miscarriages — one in April of last year and another in November.
Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Hilaria told PEOPLE she "knew right away" that she was expecting again: "I knew before I could take a test that I was pregnant. I've done this so many times that I really know that feeling."
"Even though I knew it would be early, I started taking a test every other day to kind of give myself a sense of how far along I would be. And right when I thought it would turn positive, it did!" she added.
Last month, and three days after the arrival of Eduardo, Hilaria shared a photo similar to the one she shared on Thursday that showed herself and her actor beau lounging on the couch with all their little ones.
While Alec and the Mom Brain podcast co-host looked like they were ready for a nap, the kids were fully alert — thanks to some quality viewing material.
"Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the [initial] wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice. Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together ... hearts full," Hilaria wrote in the caption.
She added, "As their mother, I meditate on how I can raise them to make this planet more peaceful, more respected, and safer."