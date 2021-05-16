"I don't know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads," Hilaria Baldwin wrote of the experience

Hilaria Baldwin Says Son Edu Is Doing 'Better' After Allergic Reaction: 'We Had a Scary Experience'

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about a recent health scare with son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.

On Saturday, the Mom Brain podcast co-host, 37, revealed that her 8-month-old son had an allergic reaction, which was a "first" for her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction. I don't know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads," she wrote on Instagram. "My kids don't have allergies, so this was a first. Doesn't matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare."

Alongside the post, the mother of six also shared a photograph of herself holding her son in her arms while wearing a blue surgical mask.

"This was after he was better, the vomit on my clothes had dried, and my friend sent a pic to Alec (who is away working) to let him know it was going to be ok," she wrote, referring to husband Alec Baldwin. "I'm grateful to you, doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals. I won't mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for what she learned from the experience, Hilaria shared that "expediency in this situation is key."

"Don't wait to see if it gets better. If you find yourself in this situation—just go and reach for help," she added. "I love you my baby boy💕mama loves you so."

On Sunday morning, she shared an update on how Edu is feeling, writing that he's doing "better today."

"Thank you for the sweet wishes and wisdom from your own experiences you have shared with me," she added alongside a video of her son smiling alongside sister María Lucía Victoria.

Hilaria shares six kids with her husband, including daughters Lucía, whom she recently welcomed via surrogate, and Carmen Gabriela, 7½, as well as sons Edu, Romeo Alejandro David, 2½, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5½.

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Newborn's Full Name, Thanks 'Special Angels' Who Brought Her into World

Last month, Hilaria also revealed that her daughter Carmen had experienced a minor household injury, which the mom of six was able to turn into a teachable moment about bravery.

"So Carmen got a staple in her finger today and we had to go to the dr to get it out," she wrote on social media. "She went into shock and her mind really separated from her body."

"After the staple was taken out, she started to return to herself again. We were talking about how the mind does funny things when we get hurt, and it's to protect us — but then we need to make a connection again," she continued.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Hilaria Baldwin Hilaria Baldwin and family | Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Afterwards, Hilaria told her daughter "how brave she was," which Carmen didn't immediately understand.

"She said, I wasn't brave, I was crying a bit," she recalled. "I told her that being brave doesn't mean you don't cry, it means you asked for help and you put one foot in front of the other and kept on ... bravery doesn't mean you can't show emotions."