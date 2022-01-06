Hilaria Baldwin documented her mom duties amid dealing with a case of what she suspected was food poisoning

Hilaria Baldwin 'Snuggles' with Her Kids After Getting Food Poisoning: 'They Took Care of Me'

Hilaria Baldwin is not letting a stomach bug interfere with her time with her kids.

The 37-year-old mom of six revealed on her Instagram Story Wednesday that she had food poisoning. Though she didn't share what she'd eaten that made her sick, Hilaria opened up about continuing to care for her children while not feeling her best.

"Had a day of feeling food poisoned blah … so they took care of me. Meaning I took care of them while laying down😂," she told her followers alongside a photo of herself laying down while breastfeeding her youngest daughter.

Shortly after, she shared another photo breastfeeding her youngest son, writing, "Obvs changed out the babies … because such is life."

Hilaria later posted two photos of one of her sons laying with her with his head on her stomach.

"The big ones came too to snuggle," she wrote. "They aren't used to seeing me like this. Oh, to be a mother while not feeling well right?"

It's been a difficult few months for the Baldwin family. On Tuesday, she revealed that her family's beloved cat, Emilio, has been recovering for a few months after being hit by a car.

"Emilio is free from his cage!" Hilaria wrote on Instagram. "Escaped the house, hit by a car, found by some amazing people, taken such good care of by amazing vets … months in a cage to limit his movement. Now he is healed and we are all so grateful and happy✨."

In November, she posted a plea for help on Instagram, alerting her followers that Emilio had gone missing, though it was unclear how or when.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hours later, Hilaria revealed that with the help of family and friends, she was able to track down her pet. Upon reuniting with the cat, she added that Emilio appeared to have a broken leg but seemed "alert."

The news of Emilio's disappearance came as Hilaria shared other struggles that the family had been facing since the accidental shooting on the set of Alec's film, Rust, that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza in October.

Over the past several months — including the November and December holidays — the couple has kept focused on their family "spending a quiet holiday with the children in the Hamptons," a source told PEOPLE.