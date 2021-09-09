Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin share daughters Carmen, 8, and MariLu, 6 months, plus sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3 and Edu, who just turned 1 year old

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo with All Six Kids During Family Outing: 'These Baldwinitos of Mine'

Hilaria Baldwin is enjoying the chaos of six little ones.

On Thursday, Hilaria, 37, shared a photo smiling with all six kids on the sidewalk during a family outing. She wore MariLu strapped to her chest as Edu was pushed around in a toy car by his older siblings.

"These Baldwinitos of mine 🥰 #almostlooking," she captioned the post.

She shared another outtake from the outing on her Instagram Story, simply writing, "Chaos," as she took a mirror selfie with her kids running around her.

While sharing a quiet moment on her Instagram Story in June, in which she nurses one of her babies, Hilaria joked about occasionally thinking about having another child.

"I have more than enough on my plate with 6 kids, but it is moments like this where I'm like: What's one more?" she wrote at the time, including a laughing emoji while adding, "Don't worry: I'm kidding."

On Mother's Day in May, the mom posted a photo of herself with all six of her little ones sitting next to her babies' cribs.

"I almost gave myself the gift of not trying to get a Mother's Day photo of all 6 of them...because YOU CAN IMAGINE HOW NUTS THAT IS 🤪! But, they were actually great sports and I'm glad we made the effort—it goes so fast after all, right?" she began the caption.

"I love you all, from my babies to my mama to my grandmothers that have passed, my mother in law, my honorary mamas, my aunts and my tias, my cuñada and my sister-in-laws, my nieces, my girlfriend mamas, all of you amazing mothers who have built this community here with me," she continued. "Human mama, fur mama, mama who knows the pain of a child passing, or the longing to be a mama, the mamas who find themselves mommying in ways they never expected....it doesn't matter-being a mama is a title we take in when we love and care for another being."