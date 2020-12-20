Hilaria Baldwin welcomed her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin, son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, in September

Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body 3 Months After Welcoming Fifth Child, Son Edu

Hilaria Baldwin is showing off her post-baby body!

On Sunday, the Mom Brain podcast co-host, 36 — who welcomed her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin, son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, in September — shared a photo of herself on social media, holding her newborn in her arms while posing in her underwear.

“Post bath, getting ready for the day,” she wrote alongside the snap, before giving her daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7, a shout-out for taking the image.

“Can’t stop smelling this baby 😂!” the proud parent added.

As for her son’s outfit, the new mom revealed that she and her husband didn’t see eye-to-eye about it. “Ps: Edu’s outfit belonged to my other boys... Alec says he looks like a tomato,” she wrote.

However, both she and their eldest son Rafael Thomas had a different point of view. “Rafa says he looks like a “Christmas miracle”...I’m with Rafa,” she wrote.

Later, the father of six, 62, hilariously reacted to his wife's photo, regramming her image on Instagram and adding the caption: "Oh, no..."

In addition to baby Edu, Hilaria and her husband are parents to sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael, 5, as well as daughter Carmen. Alec is also dad to his 25-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

While commemorating her baby boy turning 3 months old earlier this month, the proud mama shared a super sweet video of Edu laughing and smiling while spending time with his older siblings.

"Happy 3 months Eduardo Pau Lucas. You are everything we could have possible[sic] dreamed of," she wrote alongside the clip. "Your siblings mush you tons, but you are rolling with their love and fit right in. We are all exactly where we belong... together."

Opening up about the latest addition to her family, Hilaria told PEOPLE last month that Edu "smiles a lot and he's just right on what he should be doing at seven weeks," adding that his siblings have "been really great" with the baby.