Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off 'Loose Skin' on Her Stomach 7 Months After Giving Birth to Son Edu

Hilaria Baldwin is proudly showing off her postpartum body.

The Mom Brain podcast co-host, 37, gave fans an honest look at the "loose skin" on her stomach in a candid photo shared to her Instagram Stories on Friday.

In the picture, Hilaria — who most recently gave birth to son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas in September 2020 before revealing in March that she welcomed daughter María Lucía Victoria with husband Alec Baldwin via surrogate — has her tummy exposed as she cuddles with her youngest child.

"5 min later....back where I left her," the mom captioned the shot, adding, "Yes, yes, I have loose skin after all my pregnancies."

In another post, Hilaria shared an adorable photo MariLu with an arrow pointing to the newborn's bare belly.

"Baby friend woke up...she and I twin tummy wise," she wrote.

Hilaria has been open about her postpartum physique in the past.

In September, days after welcoming Edu, she posted side-by-side photos of herself just before and soon after son's birth as a way to show her body gratitude.

"A day and a half...and a baby later. On the way to the hospital and about to make my way home," she wrote of the two images and when they were taken, the left showing her baby bump and the right photo capturing the mom smiling in her underwear.

"Thank you body for all that you have done and all that you continue to do," the lifestyle guru continued in the post. "I am grateful for this journey, housing and growing my son, delivering him safely, and to feel ready for me to return to me...step by step, taking a path of patience, nurturing, and time."

In October, Hilaria spoke about body positivity when an Instagram user accused her of "not having any empathy for most women who do not look like" her so soon after having a baby.

"Having empathy does not mean not being oneself," she wrote on her Instagram Stories in response. "I'm one of the biggest cheerleaders for body positivity and love."

"One thing you MUST know is that it comes in ALL different shapes and sizes, MINE INCLUDED," she continued. "I don't judge anyone's body. Would you applaud me in this post if I looked different? Think on that. Should I hide because of my body? I don't do anything wrong to be ashamed of my figure."

"I don't shame or hurt others ... I don't think I'm better or worse, I don't tell people to look different. Or that how they naturally are is making me feel badly. So should someone say that to me? Should you say that to me?" Hilaria asked.