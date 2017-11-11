Hilaria Baldwin is loving her baby bump as she expects her fourth child with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin is no stranger to being pregnant, however, this fourth time appears to be just as magical and exciting as the first!

The mother of three shared a photo of herself in her underwear to celebrate another milestone with an Instagram photo Friday.

“Ciao first trimester!!!! 👋🏼🤢#BaldwinBabyBump4,” Baldwin, 33, wrote in the caption. “If you are new to following me, I post these from time to time while I’m pregnant. I try to stay as healthy as possible while pregnant but embrace slowing down, eating a bit more, and celebrating my changing body.”

“We all go through these changes while pregnant, it’s amazing, and I love to normalize it, rather than promoting being ashamed of gaining weight,” she continued. “If it offends you, you may unfollow. Negativity will be simply blocked ❤️.”

“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️,” Hilaria captioned a family photo of herself, Alec, the family pup and the couple’s children Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 13 months, Rafael Thomas, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 4.

Added Alec — who’s also dad to 22-year-old daughter Ireland — on his re-post of the adorably chaotic snap, “Here we go again … ”